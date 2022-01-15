Nebraskans invited to become ‘Dear Strangers’

Humanities Nebraska has announced another round of its letter-exchange program, “Dear Stranger.” Originally conceived by Oregon Humanities, “Dear Stranger” connects people from all over the state by inviting Nebraskans to write a letter to someone they’ve never met.

“Winter is a wonderful time to connect with another Nebraskan by writing a letter,” said Mary Yager, associate director. “We expect participants from across the state and from many different backgrounds, and we look forward to sharing what Nebraskans think about weather and climate.”

The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter and make a new connection. Humanities Nebraska will match each letter received with a counterpart from a different part of the state. After the first anonymous exchange, each pair of letter writers is free to share contact information to continue the conversation.