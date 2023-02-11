Nebraskans nearly swept national Beef Quality Assurance honors at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans on Feb. 3.

Four of the awards went to Nebraska businesses or individuals and the fifth to a California operation, BQA said in a press release.

The BQA Feedyard Award went to Darr Feedlot of Cozad.

Earning the BQA Cow-Calf Award was Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch of Lakeside in the Nebraska Sandhills.

The BQA Educator Award recipient was Dr. Tom Noffsinger of Benkleman.

The BQA Dairy Farm Award winner was Temme Agribusiness of Wayne.

Fresno Livestock Commission received the BQA Marketer Award. Owned and operated by Phil and Cindy Tews, this father-daughter team in California caters to growers selling ten or fewer calves per year.

This is the first time since the awards program began in 2009 that a single state has won more than two awards.

“It’s a great honor for our state and producers to receive recognition at this prestigious National level,” said Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska BQA, conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

BQA Feedyard Award

Darr Feedlot is considered a progressive advocate for the beef industry, with a strong commitment to the BQA program.

A diverse operation near Cozad, Darr Feedlot operates feed mills out of two main yards with a current feeding capacity of 48,000 head, They use satellite yards for specialized programs, bull development, and calf growing programs.

They also require all employees to hold BQA certification and participate in annual employee trainings related to BQA guidelines and best management practices.

The operation participates in third party auditing and many value-added programs, and tests new industry technology.

They show commitment to protecting the soil by growing cover crops between feed crop seasons on their own ground. An important part of the local economy, they contract with area farmers to buy feed from them and spread manure from the feedlot on their fields.

BQA Cow-Calf Operation Award

Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch of Lakeside is owned and operated by fourth and fifth generation ranchers Blaine and Jaclyn Wilson. They run Red Angus and composite cows. They also background calves for private or sale barn marketing or retained ownership through a local feeder.

Jaclyn started Flying Diamond Beef in 2019, marketing directly to consumers. In 2021, FDB began participating in a project that is the first of its kind in the industry, utilizing genomic data, microchips, and facial recognition to tokenize a group of feedlot steers that would be offered to consumers.

Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch has not only implemented BQA practices themselves, but tells the story of the beef life cycle to consumers across the country. Jaclyn writes weekly media editorials that can reach over 80,000 producers. On social media, she shares daily ranch stories and practices, reaching over 20,000 producers and consumers.

The Wilsons advocate for the beef industry at the state level. On the national front, Jaclyn has lobbied numerous times for the industry in Washington D.C.

BQA Educator Award

Dr. Tom Noffsinger focuses on low-stress cattle handling and animal welfare and is an industry leader in advocating for BQA.

Noffsinger began his veterinary practice in Benkelman in 1973. In 1994 he was approached by Dr. Dee Griffen, a BQA pioneer, to establish a continuing education program to help veterinarians update their skills without having to leave practice.

Prior to state-led BQA initiatives, Noffsinger was part of a group of veterinarians already working with packers and processors to combat violative residues and injection site lesions plaguing the industry.

He would later become one of the first “Train the Trainers” in the Nebraska BQA program. Noffsinger is also a veterinary consultant through a company he founded in 2009, Professional Animal Consultation.

Noffsinger has traveled the country doing demonstrations, and is well known as an expert in low stress cattle handling.

BQA Dairy of

the Year Award

Temme Agribusiness of Wayne demonstrates commitment to BQA for both the dairy and beef industries. They have implemented a beef-on-dairy component into their business model, to ensure the quality of their unretained calves.

The dairy has an open-door policy and has been visited by congressmen, nutritionists, and social media influencers.

Doug Temme is the District 3 representative on the Nebraska Beef Council Board. Mary Temme is a Nebraska Division board member for Midwest Dairy. They are involved in the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program.

Temme Agribusiness also supports youth agricultural associations, participates in consumer/ag focused events, and works to have local beef served in community schools. The BQA award recognizes their commitment to the beef and dairy industry, and to the National BQA.