NeCGA welcomes new director of grower services
NeCGA welcomes new director of grower services

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association has hired a new director of grower services. Katherine Byrne brings talent and experience from her time as public relations director at Ag Valley Co-op and internships with the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and Nebraska Agribusiness Association, the organization said in a press release. Byrne also sits on the board of the Nebraska FFA Foundation as their secretary.

“We are excited to have Katherine on our staff,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA. “As a strong advocate for the agriculture industry, she will serve our producers well and will work to boost our membership.”

Byrne received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018. Her education included event planning, digital marketing and crisis communication.

As the director of grower services, Byrne will work closely with local associations to increase membership, coordinate programs and NeCGA communication and develop relationships with allied industry partners.

