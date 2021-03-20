NEFB tells EPA glyphosate is vital to ag

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau delivered a message to the Environmental Protection Agency that glyphosate, with its decades of data backing its effectiveness and safety, should be reregistered as a crop protection product. In comments submitted to the agency on their draft biological evaluation for glyphosate, NEFB underscored how important the product is to Nebraska farmers and ranchers.

Nebraska Farm Bureau stressed that making glyphosate unavailable would unquestionably compromise the rapid growth of conservation-based no-till soil practices, the organization said in a press release.

The 2017 Census of Agriculture revealed no-till farming in Nebraska as a preferred conservation management practice in 2017 at 10.25 million acres, up nearly 1 million acres since 2012.

“No-till conservation is enabled by using glyphosate, and these practices help to conserve soil, preserve and increase nutrients, improve water quality, trap excess carbon in the soil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Without access to effective weed management tools, farmers would be limited in their abilities to improve soil health and continue being good stewards of the land,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.