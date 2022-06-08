NEST 529 launches Neb. youth future career sweepstakes

LINCOLN — NEST 529 is launching “Future Career Sweepstakes.” Nebraska children selected as winners will have the opportunity to be paired up with a professional in their field of interest for an hour-long job shadow opportunity. Parents and guardians can now enter the sweepstakes at nest529.com/futurecareer. Entries will close on June 30, winners will be announced in August.

In addition to the job shadow opportunity, the winners will receive $529 toward a NEST 529 savings account, helping them on the path to their future careers, according to a press release.

“There are millions of talented youth in Nebraska who will one-day become important members of our communities,” said Nebraska Treasurer John Murante. “It is important we not only nurture their aspirations but save for their future education. The price of tuition is increasing at a rate faster than inflation—now is the time to save. Doing so puts a loved one on track to achieve their dream.”

The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as the program trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 program, are vetted and approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.

A NEST 529 plan provides potential tax benefits when saving for higher education expenses. NEST 529 college savings plans can be used for everything from four-year universities to two-year technical schools. Opening a NEST 529 account doesn’t require a minimum deposit to get started, and contributions can be managed online. Plans allow families to start investing in their child’s future so they can soar toward their goals. For more information, go to nest529.com.