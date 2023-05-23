LINCOLN — Just in time for 529 Day, May 29, and summer vacations, families have new opportunities to explore what Nebraska has to offer with the 2023 Nebraska Passport Program. The program takes place from May 1 to Sept. 30, and offers a wide variety of travel adventures throughout the state, including seven special stops sponsored by NEST 529.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nebraska Tourism, supporting this year’s Creature Comforters stops,” Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said. “Summer vacation is a special time for families. We hope to inspire kids to consider their future while encouraging families to start saving funds now to support continuing education needs down the road.”

From walking 17-miles at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue to tasting local honey in Emerson or discovering new furry friends at Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff, participants of all ages are invited to explore Creature Comforters stops. The seven stops include:

Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue.

Graf Bees LLC — The Buzz in Emerson.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln.

The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary in Nickerson.

Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.

Scatter Joy Acres in Murray.

Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue in Pickrell.

The Passport Program is designed to engage Nebraska residents and non-residents alike to help them discover Nebraska’s museums, parks, businesses and more. The program outlines 70 stops throughout the state that participants are encouraged to visit. To earn credit for visiting a stop, a participant must collect stamps for their booklet from a stop staff member or take a selfie to earn a digital stamp.

Earlier this month, in recognition of the role a NEST529 account can play in the success of students as they reach their higher education goals, Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation declaring May 29 as National 529 Day in Nebraska.

“We hope families take advantage of the nice weather and enjoy one of the seven Creature Comforters stops on National 529 Day,” Murante said. “We thank Governor Pillen for recognizing the importance of National 529 Day in Nebraska, and the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education.”

For more information about the benefits of a NEST 529 College Savings Plan, go to nest529.com.

The State Treasurer serves as the Program Trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 Plan, are vetted and approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.