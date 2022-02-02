NEST529 scholarship writing contest open

LINCOLN — For the 20th year, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and the Omaha Storm Chasers will be sponsoring the “Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes, with entries due April 4.

Students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. Entries are limited to 750 words and should be sent to Jenna Kniss, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046, according to a press release.

Information about the writing sweepstakes is available on the Treasurer’s website at treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp.

Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners in seventh and eighth grades who will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust college savings accounts — including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska’s three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the May 22 Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion where they will be recognized during a brief ceremony.

“Students are facing so many challenges and uncertainties in both their educational and regular lives,” Murante said. “This event gives them the opportunity to reflect on the past, while at the same time looking forward to their future accomplishments. It is a wonderful way for students in public, private and home school environments to focus on the positives — their goals for life and the importance of saving for their future education. Efforts like this not only provides an additional chance for students to sharpen their writing skills, but it makes it more likely every Nebraskan has the opportunity to graduate from vocational training or a higher educational institution debt-free. I’m looking forward to meeting the winners and their families at Werner Park.”