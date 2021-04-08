NET hosting ‘Sesame Street in Communities’ virtual event

LINCOLN — Families come in all shapes and sizes. Each one is unique and experiences its own success and challenges.

NET invites families to be part of a free virtual evening of fun to learn about resources and activities from the PBS KIDS series “Sesame Street” that encourage reading, writing and resilience, preparing children to meet challenges in their lives.

The “Sesame Street in Communities Virtual Family Celebration” is from 6 to 7 p.m. CT on April 16. For more information and to participate, visit netnebraska.org/ssic.

“Sesame Street in Communities Virtual Family Celebration” is presented in partnership with Nebraska Extension’s “The Learning Child” program. “The Learning Child” supports adults who play a role in young children’s lives, providing information and resources about early child development.

During the virtual event, families will enjoy child-friendly activities and hear from experts who share how reading can help teach kids resilience skills. A surprise visit by Elmo from the PBS KIDS “Sesame Street” television series will also be part of the event.