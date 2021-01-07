NET offers virtual Indie Lens screenings

LINCOLN — A free online film screening and live discussion of “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 21 will explore the previously untold story of the campaign against the mistreatment of women in the American workplace.

The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, “Independent Lens” and NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, according to a press release.

To register for this free online event, visit netnebraska.org/engage.

The working women’s movement that inspired the lyrics of Dolly Parton’s historic song “9 to 5” started with a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s and spread across the nation.

Their goals were simple — better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment — and their unconventional approach attracted the attention of the press and shamed their reluctant bosses into change.

After the screening, join panelists Caroline Waldron, associate professor of history, University of Dayton; Sue Martin, president/secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska State AFL-CIO; John Kretzschmar, director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at UNO and Mary Jung, former organizer with 9to5 in Cleveland, who is interviewed in the film.