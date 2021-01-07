NET offers virtual Indie Lens screenings

LINCOLN — A free online film screening and live discussion of “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 21 will explore the previously untold story of the campaign against the mistreatment of women in the American workplace.
The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, “Independent Lens” and NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, according to a press release.
To register for this free online event, visit netnebraska.org/engage.
The working women’s movement that inspired the lyrics of Dolly Parton’s historic song “9 to 5” started with a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s and spread across the nation.
Their goals were simple — better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment — and their unconventional approach attracted the attention of the press and shamed their reluctant bosses into change.
After the screening, join panelists Caroline Waldron, associate professor of history, University of Dayton; Sue Martin, president/secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska State AFL-CIO; John Kretzschmar, director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at UNO and Mary Jung, former organizer with 9to5 in Cleveland, who is interviewed in the film.
Panelists will discuss movement organizing, issues of pay equity and sexual harassment and the power of organizing for change in workplaces across America. Indie Lens Pop-Up and NET aim to spark enlightening conversations that shed light on these issues.
“9to5: The Story of a Movement,” by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, will also air at 10 p.m. CT Feb. 7 on NET and premieres on the PBS Video App and pbs.org, at 9 p.m. CT on Feb. 1.
Other films in the 2021 virtual season lineup of Indie-Lens Pop-Up include:
» 7 p.m. CT, Feb. 9, “MR. SOUL!,” by Melissa Haizlip. Before Oprah and Arsenio, there was Mr. SOUL! From 1968 to 1973, the public television variety show “SOUL!” offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music and politics, capturing a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate today.
» 7 p.m. CT, March 25, “Coded Bias,” by Shalini Kantayya. When MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms that shapes the technology in our lives.
» April, TBA, “Philly D.A.” by Ted Passon and Yoni Brook. A groundbreaking documentary series embedded inside the long shot election and tumultuous first term of Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s unapologetic district attorney, and his experiment to upend the criminal justice system from the inside out.
» May, TBA, “The Donut King,” by Alice Gu. “The Donut King” tells the story of a Cambodian refugee who escaped genocide and overcame poverty to build a life for himself — and hundreds of other immigrant families — by baking America’s favorite pastry and building an unlikely multimillion-dollar empire of donut shops.