NET previews legislative debate on police and protests

LINCOLN — Following protests over racial justice and police conduct during the past year, questions about how to address those issues are expected to be front and center when the Nebraska Legislature convenes in January.

The news series “Speaking of Nebraska” returns to NET, for a discussion with senators who will play key roles. “Speaking of Nebraska: Police & Protests” premieres on television at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 17 on NET. The program will air on radio at 6:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 18.

NET legislative reporter and host Fred Knapp will moderate the discussion, asking key questions about issues such as the obligation for towns and cities to have a civilian board which oversees police conduct and if there should be stiffer penalties for people who participate in protests where violence occurs.

Three state senators will join Knapp for the discussion, including Sen. Justin Wayne, District 13, Omaha, a proponent of police oversight, Sen. Tom Brewer, District 43, Gordon, the sponsor of legislation to penalize protestors if things turn violent and Sen. Steve Lathrop, District 12, Omaha, chair of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee where these ideas and others will be debated.

“Speaking of Nebraska: Police & Protests” repeats on television at 10 p.m. CT on Dec. 17 on NET World, and at 7:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 18 and noon CT on Dec. 20 on NET.