NET’s ‘Nebraska Stories’ ends season with pandemic perspectives

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” caps off its television season with a half-hour episode exploring different perspectives related to the pandemic. “Nebraska Stories: When the World Changed” premieres at 8:30 p.m. April 29, on NET, according to a press release.

The “When the World Changed” episode features a story about the parallels between the 1918 flu and the coronavirus pandemic and two essays that examine how the pandemic transformed our lives. Also, follow two Wahoo natives who fought virus boredom by visiting all of Nebraska’s towns: 531 of them, to be exact.

Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its stories about history, hidden places and interesting people, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, nature, food, science, history and the people who make Nebraska special.

“Nebraska Stories” is funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission, Nebraska 811 and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation. This special episode with stories related to the pandemic is funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

