NET to host two online events in March explore developments in genetics, ancestry

Join NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, to explore the latest developments in genetic medicine and what creates identity during two virtual events in March.
Using excerpts from the recent documentary by Ken Burns, “The Gene: An Intimate History,” and season 7 of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s acclaimed series, “Finding Your Roots,” participants will learn to demystify the science behind genetics and ancestry in this online discussion series.
» 4 p.m. CT March 9, “Genetic Medicine and You”
Join this online discussion to learn more about the latest developments in genetic medicine and research as seen in “The Gene: An Intimate History,” including therapies and personalized medicine.
The documentary uses science, social history and personal stories to weave together a historical biography of the human genome while also exploring the stunning breakthroughs in understanding the impact genes play on heredity, disease and behavior.
From the story of the achievements of the earliest gene hunters and the race to read the entire human genome, to the unparalleled ethical challenges of gene editing, the documentary is a journey through key genetics discoveries that are some of the greatest achievements in the history of science.
To learn more about this Facebook Live event, visit netnebraska.org/genetics.
Panelists include Robin Bowman, professional development associate, Personal Genetics Education Project; Chris Durrance, director, “The Gene: An Intimate History”; Dr. Maurice Godfrey, professor, Munroe-Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (moderator); Dr. Lois Starr, clinical geneticist and associate professor of pediatrics, Munroe-Meyer Institute at UNMC.
» 4 p.m. CT March 18, “Is DNA Ancestry? Personal Genetics and Cultural Heritage”
Join this online discussion to explore and learn more about ancestry as seen in “Finding Your Roots.” Learn how ancestry testing works and discuss the differences between genetic ancestry and cultural heritage.
While free, registration is required for this event at netnebraska.org/genetics.
Panelists include Dr. Carla Easter, chief of the Education and Community Involvement Branch, National Human Genome Research Institute; Dr. Kenneth Ramos, executive director, Texas A&M Institute of Biosciences and Technology and assistant vice chancellor for health affairs, Texas A&M University System; Dr. Dennis Smith (Fort Peck Assiniboine), associate professor, history and Native American Studies, University of Nebraska-Omaha; Dana Waring, co-founder and education director, Personal Genetics Education Project (pgEd) (moderator).
For more information about these free events and educational resources, visit netnebraska.org/genetics.