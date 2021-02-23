NET to host two online events in March explore developments in genetics, ancestry

Join NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, to explore the latest developments in genetic medicine and what creates identity during two virtual events in March.

Using excerpts from the recent documentary by Ken Burns, “The Gene: An Intimate History,” and season 7 of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s acclaimed series, “Finding Your Roots,” participants will learn to demystify the science behind genetics and ancestry in this online discussion series.

» 4 p.m. CT March 9, “Genetic Medicine and You”

Join this online discussion to learn more about the latest developments in genetic medicine and research as seen in “The Gene: An Intimate History,” including therapies and personalized medicine.

The documentary uses science, social history and personal stories to weave together a historical biography of the human genome while also exploring the stunning breakthroughs in understanding the impact genes play on heredity, disease and behavior.

From the story of the achievements of the earliest gene hunters and the race to read the entire human genome, to the unparalleled ethical challenges of gene editing, the documentary is a journey through key genetics discoveries that are some of the greatest achievements in the history of science.