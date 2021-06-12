New Adams Bank locations on the horizon in Colorado

“We look forward to elevating our service to existing customers with these two new locations, and also having the opportunity to serve their communities more directly. Over the past year the bank has grown over 20% in size, and additional space is needed for administrative, as well as front line team members. Once our applications receive regulatory approval, we also anticipate adding a number of new positions within the Colorado market, and would encourage those looking for stable careers within the financial services industry to apply through our website at abtbank.com,” said Todd S. Adams, CEO of Adams Bank & Trust.