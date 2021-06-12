New Adams Bank locations on the horizon in Colorado

Adams Bank & Trust is planning two new locations in Colorado, President Chad S. Adams announced in a press release.
The new Greeley branch would be located at 7251 W. 20th Ave. in west Greeley, and would be the first branch in the city.
The Colorado Springs location would be in northeast Colorado Springs at 1359 Interquest Parkway, and would be the third branch in the city.
Currently, Adams Bank & Trust operates eight of its 20 branches in the front range of Colorado. The bank also has branches in Nebraska and Kansas.
“We look forward to elevating our service to existing customers with these two new locations, and also having the opportunity to serve their communities more directly. Over the past year the bank has grown over 20% in size, and additional space is needed for administrative, as well as front line team members. Once our applications receive regulatory approval, we also anticipate adding a number of new positions within the Colorado market, and would encourage those looking for stable careers within the financial services industry to apply through our website at abtbank.com,” said Todd S. Adams, CEO of Adams Bank & Trust.
Adams Bank & Trust is based in Ogallala.