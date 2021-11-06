New Bar leaders step up at 2021 NSBA annual meeting

OMAHA — At the conclusion of the Nebraska State Bar Association Annual Meeting last month, William J. Mueller of Lincoln accepted the gavel from outgoing NSBA President Jill Robb Ackerman and begin his term as NSBA president for the next year, according to a press release.

William J. Mueller is senior partner and co-founder of Mueller Robak LLC. Mueller is a recognized lawyer, community leader and philanthropist. He has succeeded in combining a strong legal and political background to become one of the state’s leading lobbyists.

He advises clients on a broad range of legislative and government relations matters. Mueller is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law.

He was elected chair of the Young Lawyers Section of the Nebraska State Bar Association and has served as Legislative Counsel to the NSBA since 1984. Mueller has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America and a Great Plains Super Lawyer in Government Relations Law since 2009.