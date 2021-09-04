New board members elected to Soybean board seats

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for board members in districts 1 and 3, while the district 6 candidate ran unopposed. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:
» District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce).
Anne Meis, Elgin, Antelope County, re-elected.
» District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington).
Ruth Ready, Scribner, Dodge County, elected.
» District 6 (Counties of Filmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward and Thayer).
Larry Tonniges, Utica, Seward County, ran unopposed.
Newly elected board member, Ruth Ready, will begin her first term on the board while re-elected board member, Anne Meis, will begin her third term. Larry Tonniges will also start a new term having served a previous NSB term from 2015 to 2018.
The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2024.