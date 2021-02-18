New book chosen for 1 Book 4 North Platte

As haenyeo, women develop incredible strength, agility and courage. Before diving, they breathe deeply. They often dive as deep as 30 meters and hold their breath for about three minutes. During a day they will dive many times. In Jeju, the women divers are the breadwinners for their families, and their husbands stay home and care for the children.

In the past the girls and women wore only lightweight cotton suits for diving, but now they use scuba diving suits. Unfortunately very few young women want to become divers. As a result many of the divers are in their 60s, 70s or 80s.

According to a review in the Los Angeles Times, Lisa See became interested in the haenyeo culture when she saw an article about them in a doctor’s office. To learn about the history and culture of Jeju and its amazing women divers, See spent about 10 years doing research.

She traveled to Korea and Jeju, where she interviewed many women divers and some men who had lived through very difficult times. The characters in the novel are fictional but they are based on people whom See interviewed.