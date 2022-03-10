New books highlight African Americans in western Nebraska

Two western Nebraska historians have recently published a two-volume work highlighting African Americans who lived or served in the military in the region.

Ruby Coleman of North Platte and sister-in-law Cheri L. Hopkins of Alliance are the co-authors of “Legacy of African Americans in Western Nebraska: Pioneers, Entrepreneurs and Buffalo Soldiers.”

Each volume is available for $18.95 through amazon.com, which published the combined 861-page work.

Coleman and Hopkins tell the stories of “a nucleus of Blacks in western Nebraska” who arrived starting in the late 1800s from across the eastern United States and into Canada.

Most settled in Dawson, Custer, Cherry, Dawes, Box Butte, Sioux, Lincoln and Scotts Bluff counties, Coleman said.

The Lincoln County segment includes information on the former St. Mary’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in North Platte, she added. It opened in 1953 at West Eighth and Curtis streets.

Coleman and Hopkins’ two-volume work includes photographs, maps and biographical/genealogical histories on 113 individuals or families.

They also cover the African-American “Buffalo Soldiers” who served as U.S. Army cavalrymen in the late 1800s and early 1900s at Fort Robinson near Crawford and Fort Niobrara near Valentine.

“Legacy of African Americans in Western Nebraska” can be ordered on amazon.com by entering the book title in the website’s search box.

Coleman said the two volume are also available at North Platte’s A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St.