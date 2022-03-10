 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New books highlight African Americans in western Nebraska

  • 0

Two western Nebraska historians have recently published a two-volume work highlighting African Americans who lived or served in the military in the region.

Ruby Coleman of North Platte and sister-in-law Cheri L. Hopkins of Alliance are the co-authors of “Legacy of African Americans in Western Nebraska: Pioneers, Entrepreneurs and Buffalo Soldiers.”

Each volume is available for $18.95 through amazon.com, which published the combined 861-page work.

Coleman and Hopkins tell the stories of “a nucleus of Blacks in western Nebraska” who arrived starting in the late 1800s from across the eastern United States and into Canada.

Most settled in Dawson, Custer, Cherry, Dawes, Box Butte, Sioux, Lincoln and Scotts Bluff counties, Coleman said.

The Lincoln County segment includes information on the former St. Mary’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in North Platte, she added. It opened in 1953 at West Eighth and Curtis streets.

People are also reading…

Coleman and Hopkins’ two-volume work includes photographs, maps and biographical/genealogical histories on 113 individuals or families.

They also cover the African-American “Buffalo Soldiers” who served as U.S. Army cavalrymen in the late 1800s and early 1900s at Fort Robinson near Crawford and Fort Niobrara near Valentine.

“Legacy of African Americans in Western Nebraska” can be ordered on amazon.com by entering the book title in the website’s search box.

Coleman said the two volume are also available at North Platte’s A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 gas-saving tips that actually work

7 gas-saving tips that actually work

When fuel prices spike, lots of tips and tricks to save on gas get trotted out. Here are seven that don’t violate the laws of physics, compromise safety or insult your intelligence.

FNBO releases Community Impact Plan

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has announced that it has renewed its commitment to improving people’s lives with the launch of the “Comm…

Watch Now: Related Video

Three types of drinks that cause dehydration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News