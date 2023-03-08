Fifteen west central Nebraska businesses and tourist attractions will be part of 2023’s Nebraska Passport program, including a new microbrewery in Ogallala’s former downtown library.

North Platte’s two Passport stops this year — Grain Bin Antique Town south of the city and The Flower Market and Gifts in the downtown Canteen District — were highlighted in Friday’s Telegraph.

Seven regional Passport stops, including Grain Bin, are previous participants in the highly successful, free 14-year-old statewide program.

Tourists can collect stamps from up to 70 locations in a Nebraska Passport booklet or the program’s smartphone app at stops from May 1 to Sept. 30 toward prizes awarded at season’s end. Information and a link to download the app may be found at nebraskapassport.com.

Second Chapter Brewing & Lake Mac Shack, organized in Ogallala in 2021 by Lisa Kraus and husband Richard Gibson, opened Jan. 25 in the former Goodall City Library at 203 West A St.

The 1927 structure, Ogallala’s first true community library, was built as the city’s first American Legion Hall.

Jeweler and inventor Robert Goodall, founder of Ogallala’s electronics industry, bought and donated the hall to the city in September 1953 with his wife, Clarice. He died a month later.

The Goodall library opened in 1954 and served the community until 2020, when the Kathleen Lute Public Library was completed five blocks north on the former site of Progress-West Ward School.

Second Chapter’s website (secondchapterbrewing.com) touts eight beers brewed onsite, as well as soft drinks and iced tea. People are invited to bring or order their own food.

Other 2023 west central Nebraska Passport stops (an asterisk indicated past participants):

Ashby: CaLinda’s Pot Shop & Art Gallery.*

Cody: Circle C Market.*

Cozad: Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery.*

Curtis: Valley View Inn.

Farnam: Three Brothers Vineyard and Winery.

Grant: Little Bluestem.

Lexington: Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery.*

McCook: Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area.*

Nenzel: Niobrara Valley Vineyards LLC.*

Sargent: The Rescue Bar & Grill.

Valentine: Bulldoggers BBQ.