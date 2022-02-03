New Date announced for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance at the Lied Center

LINCOLN — The previously postponed St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concert scheduled for January at the Lied Center will now be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 22. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, according to a press release.

Continuing the Lied Center’s partnership with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Stephane Deneve returns to Lincoln joined by superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet to perform Gershwin’s “Concerto in F.” The program also includes American composer James Lee III’s Chuphshah.

In-person and live webcast tickets available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center Box Office.

Celebrated as a leading American orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is the second-oldest orchestra in the country, marking its 142nd year with the 2021-22 season and its third with Music Director Stephane Deneve. Deneve began his tenure as SLSO Music Director at the Lied Center in 2019, in a concert that opened the Lied’s 30th anniversary season. In 2018, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performed at the Lied Center alongside American Ballet Theater and Misty Copeland in the celebrated “Firebird” collaboration.

Stephane Deneve is music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the Brussels Philharmonic, principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra and director of the Centre for Future Orchestral Repertoire. He has previously served as chief conductor of Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra and music director of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He has a special affinity for the music of his native France, and is a passionate advocate for music of the 21st century.