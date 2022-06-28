New Farm Crisis Hotline website available

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Rural Response Council has launched a new website to provide additional resources through the council’s Rural Response Hotline program.

The new website, farmhotline.com, offers mental health support and resources for farmers and ranchers, according to a press release from the council.

“The Rural Response Hotline has been strengthening rural communities in Nebraska since 1984 providing valuable information and resources in times of crisis.” said Chairman Vern Jantzen of Plymouth. “In addition to our 1-800-464-0258 Hotline telephone number, farm, ranch and rural residents now also have access to the website to obtain resources. We thank the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for their assistance in establishing this new website.”

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture also used funds from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to support and expand behavioral health services to farm, ranch and rural residents. The Counseling Outreach and Mental Health Therapy project that provides free counseling vouchers for farmers, ranchers and rural residents in times of crisis is one of many services offered through the farm hotline.

“Of course, we will still be answering the Hotline phone and providing that personal touch. We are excited that there is now an additional on-line option,” said Michelle Soll, administrator for Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Farm and Ranch Project that staffs the hotline.