New generator will back up North Platte Community College servers
A crane lifts a generator onto the W.W. Wood Building at North Platte Community College’s North Campus Tuesday afternoon.

 NPCC Communications

A crane lifts a generator onto the W.W. Wood Building at North Platte Community College’s North Campus Tuesday afternoon. The generator will back up the servers in the college’s new information technology services department and data center in the event of a power outage. The IT Data Center was designed and built by the NPCC Facilities department with electrical engineering from SES Engineering. The generator, supplied by Knapp Electric, sits on a platform also constructed by the NPCC Facilities department. Crane service was provided by TK Welding.

