New grants open to fund veteran farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One piece of equipment changed it all.
Ben Martin of Forest Grove, Oregon, served in the Marine Corps. After returning home from war, he pursued a career in winemaking.
Martin credits a grant from Farmer Veteran Coalition for making the difference in his budding wine business early on. Back in 2015, FVC awarded Martin the supplies needed to bottle his first vintage of wine.
“We were just starting out making wine in the back of a horse barn,” Martin said. “We had no sales, no exposure. And we needed to bottle the vintage of wine. But we had no bottles, corks or labels. FVC stepped in and gave us a grant for the supplies. If it weren’t for FVC we wouldn’t have ... well actually, I don’t know what we would have done, honestly.”
A national non-profit that serves nearly 25,000 veterans turned farmers, FVC creates a new generation of farmers and food leaders while simultaneously offering veterans a place to heal on America’s farms. Through education and resources, FVC helps veterans with their own farming operation or with finding employment in related agricultural professions.
The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund is their small grant program. It helps veterans in their early years of farming and ranching with the purchase of a piece of critical equipment. Hundreds of farmer veterans across the country who have benefitted from the grant share Martin’s sentiment.
In 10 years, the Fellowship Fund has funded more than 600 veterans with $3 million in equipment.
And now, a new grant cycle is underway.
FVC has opened the application, available at tfaforms.com/4870169, for their 2021 funding. This new cycle opened on the first of the year and remains active through Feb. 14.
“These farmer veterans are selfless and service-minded,” said Michael O’Gorman, who founded the organization and spurred a full military-to-agriculture movement. “They ask for very little, so we have to tell our community what the veterans need us to do for them.”
He acknowledges that finding start-up capital is one of the biggest challenges farmers face. And that’s exactly what this grant is designed to do.
Application submissions are reviewed by an advisory committee of agricultural industry professionals. Awards will be granted in the spring. Common equipment requests include all-terrain vehicles, breeding livestock, fencing and tractor implements.
This year, funding for the grants is coming from several partner organizations — Kubota Tractor Corporation, Tractor Supply Company, Wounded Warrior Project, Tarter USA, Homestead Implements and Vital Farms.