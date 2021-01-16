New grants open to fund veteran farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One piece of equipment changed it all.

Ben Martin of Forest Grove, Oregon, served in the Marine Corps. After returning home from war, he pursued a career in winemaking.

Martin credits a grant from Farmer Veteran Coalition for making the difference in his budding wine business early on. Back in 2015, FVC awarded Martin the supplies needed to bottle his first vintage of wine.

“We were just starting out making wine in the back of a horse barn,” Martin said. “We had no sales, no exposure. And we needed to bottle the vintage of wine. But we had no bottles, corks or labels. FVC stepped in and gave us a grant for the supplies. If it weren’t for FVC we wouldn’t have ... well actually, I don’t know what we would have done, honestly.”

A national non-profit that serves nearly 25,000 veterans turned farmers, FVC creates a new generation of farmers and food leaders while simultaneously offering veterans a place to heal on America’s farms. Through education and resources, FVC helps veterans with their own farming operation or with finding employment in related agricultural professions.