New GriefShare cycle to begin

Everyone will experience grief.

Grief is unique to each person. It can sweep over you when you least expect it and last longer than it is welcome.

Grief is a tangled ball of emotions.

People dealing with grief are invited to attend the next GriefShare cycle, which begins Aug. 17 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St., North Platte. Two sessions are being offered, at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

GriefShare is a faith-based, nondenominational program. The cost is $20 for the instruction manual. Scholarships are available.

No matter how long ago your loss occurred, GriefShare can help sort through the emotions and offer hope for healing. Through 13 weekly videos, nationally respected grief counselors and pastors share their knowledge. People who have walked the grief path share their experiences on the videos as well. Group discussion and daily grief workbook exercises help you move forward. Stephen ministers facilitate the weekly 1 1/2-hour sessions.

Contact Elaine Bode at 308-386-8679 for more information.