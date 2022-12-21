 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New GriefShare session begins Jan. 4

A new 13-week session of GriefShare begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

GriefShare is a nondenominational faith-based support system to help people on their grief journey, according to a press release.

The group meets weekly and is facilitated by people who have experienced grief. In addition, the nationally recognized experts on shared videos are trained counselors and ministers, who also have experienced loss of a loved one. In addition, they share insights gained from years of helping people walk through grief.

The weekly meetings last 1 1/2 hours and include small group discussion, informational videos featuring leading grief recovery experts, and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly topics.

Some of the video topics include "Is This Normal," "Challenges of Grief," "Guilt and Anger," "Why," "Complicating Factors," "Relationships," "Am I Stuck" and "What Now."

Participants are asked to share but are not required to share. Confidentiality is stressed — what is said at the meetings, stays at the meetings. The atmosphere is relaxed and caring, where those attending can feel safe and understood.

For more information, contact Elaine Bode at 308-386-8679.

