New monthly series by NGPC to explore science of nature

LINCOLN — A new monthly series by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will explore the science and secrets of Nebraska nature.

Nebraska Nature Nerd Night, a free webinar series for adults, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on the third Tuesday of every month through November.

The series with science educators and guests will cover everything from bees to birds and fossils to parasites.

“We’ll dive deeper into the remarkable world of nature found in Nebraska by having lively conversations with real scientists, and by sharing and asking your questions with the experts,” said Monica Macoubrie, outdoor education specialist with the Game and Parks Fish and Wildlife Education Division.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting the event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or facebook.com/ngpcwildlifeeducation.

The series will include:

» April 20 — “What’s the Buzz With Nebraska’s Wild Bees?”

» May 18 — “Ladies Run the (Bird) World.”

» June 15 — “Partying with Parasites: Diving into UNL’s Parasitology Lab.”