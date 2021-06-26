New Nebraska State Patrol weigh station tech detects safety issues, keeps commercial vehicles moving

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is using new technology to detect safety issues in commercial vehicles traveling on Interstate 80. The new system also helps keep safe commercial vehicles moving, improving efficiency for trucking companies, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.

“Really the goal of the new technology is two-fold,” said Lt. Mike Maytum, of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division. “First, we want to identify vehicles that are unsafe, stop them, and make sure that before they leave, it’s safe to do so. The second piece of that is we want to allow companies that are doing a good job, to continue to do a good job and let them move on down the road to get goods and services moved-on to other places around the U.S.”

The new system includes technology embedded in the pavement of I-80 that detects a flat tire on a commercial vehicle, while the vehicle is moving at interstate speeds. The system then flags that vehicle and requires the driver to exit at the weigh station for the flat tire to be addressed.