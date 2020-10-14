New NILA leaders elected, Nebraska world language teachers recognized

LINCOLN — The Nebraska International Languages Association met for the annual Fall Conference virtually on Oct. 3. NILA elected officers for the year, as well as announced recipients of various awards.
Elected on Oct. 3:
» Katy Cattlett, Omaha Public Schools — 1 year term as president.
» Liliana Velasco, Columbus — 1 year term as president-elect.
» Angela Wagoner, Crete — 1 year term as vice-president.
NILA 2020 Outstanding Language Teacher of the Year was awarded to Theresa Jensen, Spanish teacher at Millard North High School.
NILA 2020 New Language Teacher of the Year was awarded to Nich Anderson, German teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School.
AATSP — Nebraska Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese Teacher of the Year was awarded to Rachel Twist, Skutt Catholic High School.
AATF — Nebraska Association of Teachers of French Teacher of the Year was awarded to Karla Halpine, Lux Middle School.
AATG — Nebraska Association of Teachers of German Teacher of the Year was awarded to Yulia Evans, Lincoln East High School.
NILA applauds those recognized at Saturday’s conference and all those who were nominated for those awards.
NILA also recognized 62 high school students who were recipients of the newly recognized State of Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy, issued jointly by the Nebraska Department of Education and NILA. These students come from 20 schools from Omaha, Scottsbluff, Lincoln and places in between. Students learning languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian and Chinese were honored this year with the State of Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy. For more information on the State Seal of Biliteracy, visit education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.
