New NILA leaders elected, Nebraska world language teachers recognized

NILA also recognized 62 high school students who were recipients of the newly recognized State of Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy, issued jointly by the Nebraska Department of Education and NILA. These students come from 20 schools from Omaha, Scottsbluff, Lincoln and places in between. Students learning languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian and Chinese were honored this year with the State of Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy. For more information on the State Seal of Biliteracy, visit education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.