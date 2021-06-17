New program on NPM explores ‘Mysteries of Mental Illness’

LINCOLN — Explore the evolution in understanding, and the dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the difficult questions surrounding mental illness when “Mysteries of Mental Illness” airs from 8 to 10 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday on Nebraska Public Media, according to a press release.

The new PBS series takes an in-depth look at questions people have grappled with throughout history: What causes it? And how is it best treated?

“Mysteries of Mental Illness” gives voice to Americans representing a spectrum of experiences and traces the evolution of mental illness from its earliest days to present times, exploring dramatic attempts to unravel its mysteries.