New project examines history of Nebraska’s Genoa Indian School

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the U.S. government sent tens of thousands of Native children to boarding schools in the hopes of assimilating them and breaking their ties to families and tribes. More than 300 schools were established, including one in Genoa that grew to a 640-acre campus and enrolled thousands of children from more than 40 Indian nations during its operation from 1884 to 1934.

The Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project is a new effort to tell the story of these children through record digitization, oral histories, community narratives and artifacts. The project is a collaboration between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation; community advisers from the Omaha, Pawnee, Ponca, Santee Sioux and Winnebago tribes of Nebraska; and descendants of those who attended the school. It aims to bring greater awareness of the schools and their legacies while returning the histories of Native children from government repositories back to their families and tribes. So far, project members have digitized, described and published about 4,000 pages of documents from the National Archives in Denver and Kansas City. Communities and individuals will be able to contribute their own digital content to the record.