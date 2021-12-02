New TV program helps Nebraskans Find Help

LINCOLN — A new Nebraska Public Media television program produced in partnership with the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center will focus on support during stressful times.

“Nebraska Strong: Well-Being During Trying Times,” will air at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 on World.

Whether it’s stress from the impacts of COVID-19, financial concerns or relationship issues, dealing with stress and mental well-being is critical to live a full, good life. Guests on the 30-minute program will discuss these issues, connecting viewers with resources, including the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project.

The outreach program works with individuals, families and communities impacted by the pandemic and other issues that threaten well-being. It provides community-based support and education to help all Nebraskans, according to a press release.

Panelists scheduled for the discussion include:

» Dominique Saldana, MPA, Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare.

» Kyle Kinney, LMHP, Program Manager, Nebraska Family Helpline.

» Sheri Dawson, director of behavioral health, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.