New ‘What If…’ episode coming soon to Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN — When knowledge, curiosity, guesswork and original questions clash, sometimes the result is a good idea. A new episode of the television series “What If...” premieres at 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 6 on Nebraska Public Media.

“What If...” is an exploration of innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and discovery. Producer and host Mike Tobias tells stories about clever concepts and diverse characters, while pulling back the curtain on the television production process.

This new 30-minute episode features four new stories:

» Scientists identifying missing service members in a lab at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue.

» A Central Community College student who “grew” a canoe from mycelium, the vegetative body of a fungus that forms mushrooms.

» An Omaha entrepreneur using sensors to collect shopper data for some of the world’s biggest companies.

» An Aurora-based company whose Grain Weevil robots could keep farmers safe from grain bin dangers.