NorthWestern Energy has been named to Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports and other reports as well as an independent survey, according to a press release.

The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“This recognition honors NorthWestern Energy’s century-long commitment to provide customers with reliable and affordable electric and natural gas service while also being good stewards of the environment,” NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Brian Bird said. “We have long been committed to excellent corporate governance, deep community engagement and robust environmental programs. Our business practices reflect a respect for, and a commitment to, ESG policies and practices.”