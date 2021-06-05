NGPC offers tools for landowners experiencing wildlife damage

Telegraph staff reports
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding landowners about tools and resources available to those experiencing crop and livestock damage due to wildlife.
Landowners can contact their nearest Game and Parks district office to discuss options to alleviate damage, such as scare devices, fences, damage control permits or opening lands to public access for hunting. Find an office at outdoornebraska.gov/locations.
In addition, landowners can go online to relate wildlife damage issues to Game and Parks at outdoornebraska.gov/depredation.
