NGPC to host First Day Hikes

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a chance to explore trails, watch wildlife, snap photos and create a lifetime of memories. This year, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages families to take self-guided hikes between Jan. 1 and 3, 2021, at a Nebraska state park, state historical park or state recreation area.

Though parks usually offer guided tours, hot chocolate and more, this year’s First Day Hikes have been adjusted to account for the current public health situation. Select parks are planning on giving the event their own unique spin, including a treasure hunt, selfie station and more on popular trails.

To find the most up-to-date information on First Day Hikes, visit outdoornebraska.org/firstdayhikes. Details will be added as they become available.

Those participating in First Day Hikes are encouraged to tag

@NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts or by using the hashtag #NEParks100 for a chance to be featured on the agency’s social streams.

Game and Parks also recommends these tips for safe hiking during the winter season:

» Check the weather before leaving home.

» Wear clothing appropriate for the weather.