NGPC to offer Pollinators and Paperbacks educator workshop

LINCOLN — Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in investigating ways to use literature books to engage children in meaningful lessons during the virtual Pollinators and Paperbacks educator workshop April 27.

This free workshop, designed for preschool aged formal and informal educators and daycare providers, will connect literature books with simple, long-term science investigations. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., according to a press release.

Participants will receive pollinator-related, science-focused lessons, literature books and two hours of approved in-service. Registration can be completed by visiting the calendar entry for the event at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.