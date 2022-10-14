NHTSA campaign aims to make roads safer for pedestrians

Kansas City, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7 is reminding people to use safe driving methods to avoid incidents with pedestrians in its "Everyone is a Pedestrian" campaign.

There was a nearly 4% increase in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2020, totaling 6,516 deaths. On average, a pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes and injured every 10 minutes in traffic crashes in 2020. Drivers and pedestrians alike always need to stay alert while traveling, NHTSA said in a press release.

First responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, paramedic, and tow truck drivers become vulnerable pedestrians when performing their job duties on the roadside.

Inattentive driving and speeding are two of the top causes of crashes along the roadside and within work zones. The Move Over law, enacted in all 50 states, requires drivers to slow down and, if safe to do so, move over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated. Saturday was National Move Over Day.

Every state also has a law requiring drivers to stop when a school-bus stop arm is extended, because the greatest risk to a child isn’t riding a school bus but boarding or leaving one. From 2010 to 2019, there were 1.6 times more fatalities among pedestrians than occupants of school transportation vehicles.

Wearing bright colors during the day and using lights or reflectors when it is dark outside can help decrease crash risks for pedestrians.

Most pedestrian crashes (77%) happen when it is dark outside; wearing reflective material, a blinking light, or carrying a flashlight makes it easier for a driver to see you.

For more information and safety tips, go to nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety.

Region 7 serves Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska,