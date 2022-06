Comedian Nick Hoff brings his stand-up routine to the Fox Theatre on July 1.

Hoff has toured as an opening act for Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy.

He has been a comedy writer for Life & Style magazine, as well as a featured act in Netflix’s Wild West Comedy Festival.

Hoff is the nephew of North Platte Community Playhouse board member Sue McKain.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.