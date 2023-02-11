I’ve heard one question over and over around North Platte lately: “You’ve lost a lot of weight, haven’t you?”

For starters.

After I wrote last June 12 about my heart attack on May 15, my wife, Joan (The Telegraph’s managing editor), had said to plan on writing more this month when our paper focuses on heart issues.

She especially had in mind my cardiac rehabilitation at Great Plains Health.

As I wrote before, a Sunday morning lawn-mowing session had coincided with the first symptoms that my heart’s left anterior descending artery — the “widowmaker” artery — was blocked.

Thanks to quick responses by North Platte’s paramedics and GPH’s heart team, I soon was resting in a hospital room with a stent in that artery.

I went home that Tuesday, and eight days later, Joan and I were able to take a long-scheduled vacation to Portland, Oregon, for our 34th anniversary.

I did well on that trip, and I returned to work June 3. But I won’t forget talking to one of my paramedics some weeks later, outside the City Hall council chamber during an executive session.

I thanked him again for helping to save me. His reply: “If we had gotten there five or 10 minutes later, the outcome might have been quite different.”

Whoa.

I had my first appointment with cardiologist Dr. Georgy Kaspar the day after our return flight. On June 14, two days after my Telegraph heart-attack story, I went to GPH to start rehab.

Stacy Dotson, whom you’ll meet in the accompanying story, conducted my initial evaluation and had me “walk the line” for my opening six-minute test. I didn’t have any trouble. Good sign.

From then until Aug. 1, my Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings began at the GPH gym. Between the warmup and cooldown exercises, I began riding a Schwinn Airdyne stationary bike.

As I built up time on that, Stacy introduced me to the NuStep recumbent bike. (I couldn’t get the hang of walking normally on a treadmill.) Soon I was easily putting in 15 minutes on each.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I would do midday 30-minute walks in Cody Park (usually) or Memorial Park.

I didn’t have any setbacks. Once my insurance-paid rehab was done, I moved my three-morning-a-week routine to our home’s attic suite.

Already our bedroom and home office, it also became a mini-gym after we bought an Airdyne on closeout at Kearney’s Sears Hometown Store.

I’ve been putting in 30 minutes three times a week on the Airdyne almost ever since, with the same warmup, arm weight and cooldown stretches I did at GPH.

I’m not fond of sweating. But I’ve been easily able to do my home workouts (with Joan joining me on another stationary bike when she can) and my twice-a-week walks except for the snowiest, coldest weather.

So I’ve exercised my way to weight loss?

Not by itself.

Before I left GPH, my doctors recommended the “Mediterranean diet.” It’s heavy on vegetables and fruits; limits but doesn’t ban red meat (chicken, turkey, fish and veggie dishes are preferred); and stresses nonfat Greek yogurt, spices alongside minimal salt and other healthier substitutes.

I had to give up caffeine, too. I never did like coffee or tea, but diet colas are a thing of the past. Thank God for zero-sugar root beer, Sprite and lemonade.

I weighed about 250 pounds at a December 2021 doctor’s appointment and 240 shortly after the heart attack. I was wearing loose-fit, size 38 pants and jeans and had worn XL shirts for years.

By September, I got rid of my 38s and restocked with 36s. The accompanying photo shows me in the first size-L shirt — a Christmas gift from my daughter — I’ve had since at least high school.

By December, my weight was down to 200. It’s between 190 and 195 as I write this. Fifty pounds lost in nine months.

My adult low weight was 185 in my mid-20s — I’ll be 59 in April — so I’ve probably got a few more pounds to lose.

“How do you feel?” people ask as often as they remark on my weight.

I feel great. And grateful to be around.