Niobrara National Scenic River celebrates Founders Day

VALENTINE — On Aug. 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act, creating the National Park Service.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the Niobrara National Scenic River will be celebrating the founding of the National Park Service with two special events, according to a press release.

At 10 a.m., join an interactive story time at the “Read with a Ranger” program located at the Valentine Public Library.

Ranger Bobbie will read a few books to area youth, or youth at heart, and talking about what a park ranger does for the National Park Service. Lonnie the Otter, Niobrara National Scenic River’s mascot, is likely to make an appearance.

Then at 5:30 p.m., join Niobrara National Scenic River (NSR) rangers for a guided canoe float from Smith Falls State Park to Brewer Bridge. Learn about the very unique resources the National Park Service protects from the ranger giving information along the float. Canoes will be provided free of charge by the Niobrara Council, though individuals are welcome to bring their own canoe or kayak. Reservations are required and space is limited. Individuals will need to arrange their own transportation back to Smith Falls State Park; carpooling is encouraged.

For reservations, call the Niobrara National Scenic River at 402-376-1901.