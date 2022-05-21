Niobrara National Scenic River to have outdoor family fun day

VALENTINE — The Niobrara National Scenic River is inviting all young explorers, curious water users and future outdoor enthusiasts to the ninth outdoor family fun day. This event offers a variety of activities for kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at Smith Falls State Park.

Activates are designed to give visitors an introduction to activities in the area and to peak curiosity. This year’s lineup of activities includes canoeing, ecosystem activities, fishing, archery, creating a replica fossil and bird watching. Attendees may roast their own hot dogs and make s’mores over a campfire. Previous experience is not necessary for any activities. Participants should arrive early to ensure their spot in a canoe and to participate in all of the activities.

All activities are free of charge, and lunch is provided by the Niobrara Council. Smith Falls State Park requires per vehicle fee of $6 resident ($12 non-resident parking fee), or a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission annual pass. Smith Falls State Park is located 19 miles east of Valentine via Nebraska Highway 12.

The Niobrara NSR offers the event in partnership with the Niobrara Council; the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission; Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, the Northern Prairies Land Trust; the Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District; Supertubes/Little Outlaw Canoe, Tube & Kayak; the Nebraska Master Naturalists; and our many volunteers.

Niobrara National Scenic River is one of America’s National Scenic Rivers and a unit of the National Park Service in Valentine. Follow NSR on Facebook (Niobrara National Scenic River), Twitter (NiobraraNPS), and Instagram (@NiobraraRiverNPS).

For more information, call 402-376-1901 or visit nps.gov/niob. Visitor center hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Summer hours begin Saturday. The visitor center will be open daily from 8:30 to 4:30 CT. Admission is free.