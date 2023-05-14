No-Till on the Plains is hosting a field day June 20 in southwest Nebraska. The Wine Glass Ranch is located at 33211 749 Road, near Imperial.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time, with the program kicking off at 9 a.m, the organization said in a press release.

Presenters include Logan Pribbeno — “Diversifying Row Crop Acres with Animal Impact;” Drew Olson — Q&A about farmer and rancher economics, “What We’ve Learned;” Steve Tucker — “Always Have a Plan B,” limited moisture and diversity; and Candy Thomas, NRCS, Regional Soil Health specialist, “Rainfall Simulator, Aggregate Stability, Nutrient, and Water Efficiency.”

Lunch will conclude the morning session before attendees make their way to field sites of various seeded crops and observe soil resource concerns. Weather permitting, groups will observe a cool season spring seeded crop, C4 summer grazing crop and native range.

Early bird registration of $30 is required by June 13. After June 13 registration increases to $40. Space is limited.

To register, go to notill.org/events/no-till-on-the-plains-wine-glass-ranch-whirlwind-event-june-20-2023.

The 28th No-Till on the Plains Winter Conference will be Jan. 22-24, 2024, in Wichita, Kansas. More information can be found at notill.org.

No-Till on the Plains is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization, whose mission is to provide education and networking on agricultural production systems that model nature.