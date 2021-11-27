Nominate homes for North Platte lighting contest

Nominations for the North Platte Christmas Lighting Contest are being taken now. The contest is organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin. This year’s prize sponsors are Western Nebraska Bank, Menards, Fellows Home Appliance and Cody Keno.

Entries will be judged Friday to Sunday, Dec. 17 to 19. The lights must be on from 5 to 10 p.m. those nights and must be seen from the street, according to a press release.

The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

The first-place winners from 2020 will be ineligible to win a prize in 2021. Otherwise, everyone can compete.

Anyone can nominate a home — it can be your own. Submit the name of owner, address, brief description of the display, a photo (if possible) and any directions that might help locate the property.

To nominate homes, email knplcb@yahoo.com, call 308-534-8100 and leave a message with requested information, or send a Facebook message to Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful or the North Platte Bulletin.