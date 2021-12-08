Nominations for Cowboy Hall of Fame due by Dec. 31

Time is running out to submit 2022 Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame nominations. Nominations are due by Dec. 31.
Nomination forms are available by contacting any board member or Executive Secretary Rod Palmer at PO Box 127, Ainsworth, or by calling 402-387-2212. Nominees must be 50 years or older or deceased.
Online nomination forms are located at sandhillscowboys.com.
The mailing address is Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame, 353 N. Main St., P.O. Box 127, Ainsworth, NE 69210.
