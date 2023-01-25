Nominations open for Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame

Nominations are now being accepted for the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame. Deadline for submission is Monday.

The Hall of Fame was created by Nebraska Press Women in 2011 to recognize women journalists who have made a difference for their profession and their communities, the organization said in a press release.

“The general public is invited to submit nominations for the award,” said Barb Batie of Lexington, NPW vice president and chair of the Hall of Fame committee.

Women nominated may be living or deceased, may come from any facet of the journalism profession — including broadcast, print or online, news, advertising or public relations. Nominees must have a Nebraska background by birth or work experience, having spent a significant amount of their professional careers in the state.

Nominations will be judged on the following: contributions to the profession, achievements within the profession and service to her communities (local as well as Nebraska and/or regional/national).

Nominations must give compelling reasons why the woman should be selected and must be accompanied by two letters of support, each of which addresses at least one of these criteria.

Final selection will be made by the NPW board of directors. Inductees will be honored at the 2023 Nebraska Press Women spring convention. Convention details will be announced at a later date.

See the "Hall of Fame" tab at nebraskapresswomen.org for linkage to the nomination form and guidelines.

Nominations can be sent to Barb Batie at barb.batie@gmail.com.

For more information, call 308-325-2247.

Past hall of fame honorees:

2011: Bess Furman Armstrong, Wilma Crumley, Lynne Grasz, Marj Marlette, Beverly Pollock, Deanna Sands.

2012: Mildred Brown, Harriet Dakin MacMurphy, Mary McGrath.

2013: Clara Bewick Colby, Maxine Moul.

2014: Gwen Lindberg, Leta Powell Drake, Elia Wilkinson Peattie.

2015: Joan Rossiter Burney, Beverly Deepe Keever.

2016: Mary Ann Koch Blackledge, Sharron Hollen.

2017: Willa Cather, Eileen Wirth.

2018: Kathleen Rutledge, Rose Ann Shannon.

2019: Ruth Brown, Maggie Mobley.

2020: Rheta Childe Dorr, Lori Potter.

2021: Mary Blythe Packwood, Jill Claflin.

2022: Mary Kay Quinlan, Shirley Sneve, Nina Meisinger.