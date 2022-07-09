Nominations open for Yard of Summer

Nominations for the Yard of the Summer contest are being accepted.

The contest is organized annually by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin. This year’s prize sponsors are North Platte Hardware and REMAX by Koby Rickertsen.

Entries will be judged Aug. 12 to 14 and nominations are due at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Anyone can nominate a home or business — it can be your own. Submit the name of owner, address, brief description of the yard, a photo (if possible) and any directions that might help locate the property.

The winners of the 2021 competition are not eligible this year.

Send in the nominations one of three ways:

» Call 308-534-8100, leave a message with requested information.

» Facebook message: Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful or the North Platte Bulletin.

Winners will be selected in each of North Platte’s four city wards, as well as one business within Lincoln County. Prize money will be awarded to the top winners. Color photos of the homes and business will be published in the Bulletin.

Judging will be based on curb appeal, balance and color, creativity, sustainability and maintenance.

Only the homes and business that are nominated will be judged. One nomination is enough — the judges will decide the winners.