SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small nonfarm businesses in 78 Nebraska counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to a press release from Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began April 1.

Primary Nebraska counties: Antelope, Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Deuel, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Hooker, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Perkins, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Rock, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Stanton, Thomas, Thurston, Washington, Wayne and Wheeler.

Neighboring Nebraska counties: Adams, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cass, Clay, Custer, Dawson, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Harlan, Knox, Lancaster, Logan, McPherson, Phelps, Sarpy, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Valley and York;

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency for assistance.

Applications are available at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Deadline to apply is Dec. 1.