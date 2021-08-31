Nonprofit Association of Midlands to host virtual conference Nov. 3

OMAHA — The 15th annual Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands will be Nov. 3, according to a press release. The virtual conference will be hosted by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands and D.A. Davidson.

The theme for this year’s Summit is “Forward Together,” and the event aims to connect nonprofits with all missions and sizes with ideas, best practices, and educational resources in the nonprofit sector.

This year’s summit keynote speaker is Atyia Martin, CEO and Founder of All Aces, Inc., an alternative to traditional diversity, equity and inclusion consulting firms.

The summit also will recognize a leader or organization that has made an impact in the nonprofit community, through NAM’s Catalyst Award, which will be announced during the virtual conference. Catalyst Award nominations are due Sept. 24.

Registration for the Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands is available at nonprofitam.org/events.