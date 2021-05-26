Noon Rotary hosts Grocery Grab

Gary’s Super Foods owner Gary Suhr, left, draws a winning raffle ticket Wednesday for the North Platte Noon Rotary’s Grocery Grab. With Suhr is Chris Hernandez, manager of the Gary’s at 1620 E. Fourth St. At right is Rotary member Judy Pederson. During the Grocery Grab at 3 p.m. June 5, the three winners will have allotted times to run the aisles of the Fourth Street store to get as many groceries as possible. The winners are: first, Ruth Hyland, who will have three minutes; second, Amber McEntire, two minutes; and third, Melinda Streeter, one minute. Suhr also made a $500 donation to Rotary.