Norfolk woman to speak at Tuesday Morning Brunch

A Norfolk woman will speak about musical therapy and double as the entertainment for the next North platte Christian Women's Club Tuesday Morning Brunch.

The brunch featuring Julie Couch starts at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St., in North Platte.

The monthly breakfast will also feature the annual holiday gift bazaar. Cost is $6 per person, and reservations must be made by Friday. To reserve, contact Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4260. Cancellations must be in by 9 a.m. on Monday.