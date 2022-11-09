 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norfolk woman to speak at Tuesday Morning Brunch

  • 0

A Norfolk woman will speak about musical therapy and double as the entertainment for the next North platte Christian Women's Club Tuesday Morning Brunch.

The brunch featuring Julie Couch starts at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St., in North Platte.

The monthly breakfast will also feature the annual holiday gift bazaar. Cost is $6 per person, and reservations must be made by Friday. To reserve, contact Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4260. Cancellations must be in by 9 a.m. on Monday.

— Telegraph staff reports

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The hidden dangers of the sun during winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News