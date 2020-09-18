Norris Breakfast to feature Trevor Jones

“What would George Norris think about 2020?” That is the question Trevor Jones, History Nebraska CEO, will address as the keynote speaker at the McCook 2020 Norris Breakfast, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 25. The breakfast is an annual event hosted by the Norris Institute, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the legacy of former U.S. Senator George Norris.
“We’re thrilled to have Jones as our keynote speaker,” said Cloyd Clark, Norris Institute President. “His passion for Nebraska history and perspective should provide for a great reflection on Norris.”
Jones is an award-winning author of numerous articles about museums and American history and has worked as a museum curator, exhibition designer and educator. He is passionate about connecting the past with the present in order to create a better future.
Norris served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and five terms in the U.S. Senate from 1903-1943. He is widely considered one of the top 5 U.S. Senators of all time.
History textbooks usually note four of his legislative accomplishments. They include the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which ended the 13-month “Lame-Duck” gap between the election of a new member of Congress and that member’s seating, the 1932 Norris-La Guardia Act, which strengthened organized labor’s collective bargaining hand, the campaign that resulted in Nebraska having the nation’s only unicameral state legislature and, as his greatest legislative monument, the Tennessee Valley Authority.
This year’s Norris Breakfast will take place at 7 a.m. on Sept. 25 at McCook Christian Church, 507 West B St. in McCook. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at the MEDC/McCook Chamber offices on the 3rd floor of the Keystone or at MNB Bank. Reservations can also be made my calling Leon Kuhlen at 308-345-3981 or e-mailing andy@mccookne.org.
